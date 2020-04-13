Ram raids smash shops in south Canberra robberies

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A series of ram raids and robberies started Easter Monday in south Canberra.

Police believe the aggravated robberies in Garran, Hughes and Fyshwick are linked.

It began with a shop being rammed by a vehicle at Garran early this morning (April 13).

Police were at the scene at around 5.10am and report the Garran Shops premises were damaged and property was stolen.

Ten minutes later police were on the scene of a second ram raid, this time at Hughes Shops where, again, a shop was damaged and property stolen.

Then, at about 6.10am, police responded to reports of further aggravated burglaries at businesses in Fyshwick – two on Pirie Street and one on Isa Street. A vehicle appears to have been used to gain access to the two businesses on Pirie Street. It is unclear at this stage what was stolen during these incidents.

Police believe the incidents are linked.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious actions in these locations, or who has dash-cam or CCTV footage of these areas around the time of the incidents should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.