Schumann celebrates Anzac Day online

AUSSIE music legend John Schumann and the Vagabond Crew are planning to live stream a national concert performance of “Australia at War” from his hometown Adelaide on Anzac Eve (April 24).

The concert of a little over an hour’s duration will feature a suite of Australian contemporary popular songs which, directly or indirectly, commemorate Australians at war, and will be linked by a narrative comprising newspaper reports of the day, poems, letters from the front and sober reflections.

“It’s going to be a very strange Anzac Day,” Schumann says.

“There won’t be any dawn services this year, or marches, or gatherings in pubs. Instead, we’re going to be isolated at home when, ordinarily, we would be standing together as Australians, at a dawn service or on the side of the road watching a march.”

The live stream will be free to watch, but viewers will be encouraged to make a donation via a button. After meeting costs and paying the musicians a fair fee, proceeds will be donated to Legacy.

Originally coming to prominence as leader of the legendary folk-rock band Redgum and through his Vietnam veterans’ anthem “I Was Only 19”, Schumann’s work on behalf of veterans of all conflicts has earned him special respect from veterans and their families.

The songs in the concert will naturally include “I Was Only 19”, “The Band Played Waltzing Matilda”, “Scots of the Riverina”, but many more.

Anzac Day concert, 8.30pm AEST, April 24, visit facebook.com and enter “John Schumann & The Vagabond Crew”.