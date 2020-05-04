Scientist of the year appointed environment commissioner

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE 2019 ACT Scientist of the Year, Dr Sophie Lewis, has been appointed the new sustainability and environment commissioner. She replaces interim commissioner Dr Margaret Kitchin, who was filling in for Prof Kate Auty, who was appointed in 2016.

Sustainability Minister Shane Rattenbury says Dr Lewis brings a strong focus on climate change to the position, given her research background in this field, and knowledge and love of Canberra.

Dr Lewis has experience in researching Australia’s changing climate extremes, and was a lead author with the International Climate Change Panel assessment reports that are used worldwide to develop policies around climate change.

Dr Lewis says she’s looking forward to working with the community and the government to continue to address climate change and protect the environment.

“The ACT is already a world leader in addressing climate change in particular, but there is still a lot to be done to address the challenges and vulnerabilities around our environment and sustainability, and I’m keen to be involved through the commissioner position,” she says.

“As we have seen with our recent extreme heat, drought and fires, climate change is a huge challenge now and for our future as it will continue to impact on our environment at local, national and international levels.

“I’m particularly committed to using my role to promote the involvement of children in our environment and in finding solutions to some of our challenges.

“During the COVID-19 health emergency we are seeing many more children in our parks and reserves. Let’s build on this to connect our children with our beautiful environment—and their local community—to engender a love and stewardship of nature, noting many of our reserves are home to endangered species.

“There is also much we can do to help children understand climate change and to involve them in taking the essential action we need to achieve zero-net emissions and have the best possible chance to preserve our environment and their future.”