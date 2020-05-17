Serious concerns for missing Dunlop woman

CONCERN is turning serious for the welfare of missing 46-year-old woman Elizabeth Boljevac.

Missing… Elizabeth Boljevac.

She was was last seen at her Dunlop home about 4am on Friday (May 15), while she is believed to have been in Garema Place, Civic, at about 10pm last night.

Elizabeth is described as being about 170cm (5’6”) tall, with olive skin, slim build and dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur collar, a pink bum bag and carrying a large shoulder bag.

Police and Elizabeth’s family hold serious concerns for her welfare, and are requesting public assistance to locate her.

Anyone who has seen Elizabeth or has any information should call 131 444.  Information can be provided anonymously.

