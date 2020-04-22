Sick list down to eight, but no new virus cases today

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH only eight people currently diagnosed with COVID-19 in the ACT, chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman is still telling Canberrans to stay away from playgrounds, skate parks, outdoor exercise stations and dog parks.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours. The ACT’s total is still 104, with 93 cases recovered, one person in Canberra Hospital and the remainder isolating at home with ACT Health support. There have been three deaths in the ACT frm the virus.

Negative tests in the ACT now number 7152.

“The weather in the ACT is lovely this week so getting some exercise each day – even just going for a walk outside for some fresh air is important for both your physical and mental wellbeing,” Dr Coleman said.