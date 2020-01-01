Heide turns her creative eye to the south coast

ARTS editor Helen Musa headed for the coast recently, assiduously avoiding the fiery King’s Highway, to view a joint exhibition by photographer Heide Smith and painter Wendy Macklin and returned with a swag of Smith’s ravishing pictures of the south coast.
Heide and her husband Brian relocated last year from Hobbs Point on the estuary behind Narooma, opting for a less taxing lifestyle in glorious Tuross Head, where they have set up a small gallery separate from their living space.
Famous for “shooting” famous Canberrans, Heide has taken to the photographic challenges of her new hometown like a duck to water as the pictures show, and says the south coast offers her a chance to photograph stunning landscapes.
Shell by Heide Smith
Tuross Inlet. Photo: Heide Smith
Potato Point from Tuross. Photo: Heide Smith
Nelsons Parade. Photo: Heide Smith
One Tree beach. Photo: Heide Smith
Storm clouds over Tuross Head. Photo: Heide Smith
Tuross Head, Coila Beach. Photo: Heide Smith
Heide Smith welcomes visitors to her gallery throughout the holidays, by appointment at 0415 382905 or fotoheide@gmail.com
"We’re about to embark on the movie industry’s annual orgy of self-praise and political finagling called the Oscars. 'Jojo Rabbit' looks good for at least a nomination," writes film reviewer DOUGAL MACDONALD.