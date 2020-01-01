Heide turns her creative eye to the south coast

By
Helen Musa
-
“After Sunset” by Heide Smith

ARTS editor Helen Musa headed for the coast recently, assiduously avoiding the fiery King’s Highway, to view a joint exhibition by photographer Heide Smith and painter Wendy Macklin and returned with a swag of Smith’s ravishing pictures of the south coast.

Heide and her husband Brian relocated last year from Hobbs Point on the estuary behind Narooma, opting for a less taxing lifestyle in glorious Tuross Head, where they have set up a small gallery separate from their living space.

Famous for “shooting” famous Canberrans, Heide has taken to the photographic challenges of her new hometown like a duck to water as the pictures show, and says the south coast offers her a chance to photograph stunning landscapes.

Shell by Heide Smith
Tuross Inlet. Photo: Heide Smith
Potato Point from Tuross. Photo: Heide Smith
Nelsons Parade. Photo: Heide Smith
One Tree beach. Photo: Heide Smith
Storm clouds over Tuross Head. Photo: Heide Smith
Tuross Head, Coila Beach. Photo: Heide Smith

Heide Smith welcomes visitors to her gallery throughout the holidays, by appointment at 0415 382905 or fotoheide@gmail.com

