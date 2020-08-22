Snow flurries and a cold warning for lamb losses

It takes some looking, but yes there is snow in the air earlier today at Canberra Hospital/ Photo: Janet Ewen

IN an extreme weather warning, the Bureau of Meteorology has included the ACT in a warning to sheep graziers that there’s a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to the cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds expected during today (August 22) and tomorrow.

Despite earlier forecasts, snow across Canberra appears to be limited to small, light flurries and there is nothing forecast beyond an 80 per cent chance of rain over the rest of the day.

The overnight minimum is expected to be 1C rising to a top of 9C on Sunday.

