Soothing comfort of a nanna’s hug

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“It breaks my heart that so many nannas have been unable to see their grandchildren over recent times. No matter how old you are, nanna’s love is so special and important. We can always use a hug from our nans,” writes columnist KATE MEIKLE.

LATELY, I have been thinking a lot about my nanna. Perhaps my mind has been drawn to her during this time of stress and crisis – that nurturing, loving soul that was my nanna who, throughout my life, would be able to soothe and comfort with a hug and a cuppa.

I miss her more than ever.

The ever present, unconditional love and patience of a nanna is like no other. One that I have been blessed to have had all my life – up until August 2018 when my dear old nan, at the great innings of 93 years, slipped away from us.

She was the one person who I knew would always answer the phone when I called her, or if she didn’t make it, my grandad would very quickly pass her on, as she was very determined to be the primary receiver of all family news and updates.

It was nice even on a quiet Saturday evening to know that I could call nan on the home phone and she would be so pleased to hear from me, no matter what news big or small I would share.

She wrote me letters in beautiful handwriting and sent newspaper clippings that she thought I would like to read.

She loved a nice cup of tea – only Dilmah, nothing else would do. She had some lovely teapots but only used them as decorations, favouring her trusted everyday set instead.

She never drove a car and never swam but loved going on scenic rides in the car, especially to the seaside. She loved the royals and delighted in watching Harry and Meghan’s wedding as she lay in her hospital bed – but she would have been very cross to hear of their recent departure from royal duties.

As far as nannas go she simply loved us grandkids – naturally, wholeheartedly and patiently. Going to nanna and grandad’s house was a fun adventure with different toys, treats, a special room with bunk beds just for us and a feeling of being at my second home.

As the roses in my garden continue to bloom – the pink ones particularly remind me of nanna. She had a love for pretty, simple things, such as the beauty of a flower or watching birds have a drink in her bird bath.

I wonder what nanna would have thought about life right now. She would have been worried and kept up with all the news, connecting with relatives in England via email or Facebook; yes, my nan was on Facebook. But having lived through the London blitz as a young woman, sheltering in tube stations and living on rations, I think she would have given me some great wisdom and reassurance too that “this, too, shall pass”. Nan was the strong “Brit” in that sense.

It breaks my heart that so many nannas have been unable to see their grandchildren over recent times. No matter how old you are, nanna’s love is so special and important. We can always use a hug from our nans.

Thankfully, technology helps us connect with family video chats and message groups. But take it from me, if you have the time (which we all seem to at present!) a card with the odd pressed flower (or “CityNews” clipping) inside will be treasured long after this crisis ends.

How I wish I could send one of my pink roses to my nan…