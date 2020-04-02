Special needs stroller stolen from Weetangera

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WHEN a car was stolen from a Weetangera home last week, a special needs stroller for a child, which is not easily replaced, was taken too, and now police want help finding it.

The car, a blue Ford Falcon station wagon, with registration YJP66G, was stolen on March 24.

In the vehicle, police say there was a large blue three wheel stroller used to move a child with special needs.

Police are seeking community assistance to locate the custom made stroller as it cannot be not easily replaced.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the stroller or has any information relating to the burglary is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6513306.