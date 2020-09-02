Stanhope agrees to chair poverty task group

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FORMER ACT Labor chief minister and “CityNews” columnist Jon Stanhope has agreed to chair a Poverty Task Group promised by Canberra Liberals leader Alistair Coe under a Canberra Liberals government.

Mr Coe wrote to Mr Stanhope yesterday (September 1) asking him to chair the group, which will work with the community sector, government, businesses and other stakeholders to inquire into the causes of poverty in Canberra and to develop recommendations for responding to the growing challenge.

“Given Mr Stanhope’s extensive experience in government and strong links to the community, he is well placed to select members of the team and lead the Task Group’s strategy,” Mr Coe said.

Mr Stanhope accepted Mr Coe’s request, with Mr Coe saying: “As the ACT’s longest serving chief minister, Mr Stanhope is in a unique position to lead a team to investigate the extent of poverty in Canberra and to provide recommendations about how to address this growing and significant issue.

“A Canberra Liberals Government will establish this Task Group later this year and I encourage other parties to make the same commitment,” Mr Coe said.

The commitment to the group comes after recent data revealed that Canberra has the highest proportion of people on low income in rental stress, with the most expensive rents for a house in Australia.

“On almost every measure, the ACT is unaffordable. The high cost of rent, housing, petrol, utilities, car registration and more is putting significant pressure on household budgets,” Mr Coe said.

“The Canberra Liberals want the ACT to be a place where all families can get ahead and focus on the things that matter to them.”