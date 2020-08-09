Stranded kayaker dies at Point Hut

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A KAYAKER has died at Point Hut this afternoon (August 9).

Police say that at about 2pm the man, one of a group of kayakers, became stuck under a bridge in his kayak.

Police officers, AFP Search and Rescue, AFP Water Police, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT State Emergency Service personnel searched the Point Hut area and the Murrumbidgee River downstream.

The man’s body was found at about 6.20pm.

Police urge the community not to enter or play in flood waters or swollen rivers.