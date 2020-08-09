Stranded kayaker dies at Point Hut

By
Ian Meikle
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A KAYAKER has died at Point Hut this afternoon (August 9).

Police say that at about 2pm the man, one of a group of kayakers, became stuck under a bridge in his kayak.

Police officers, AFP Search and Rescue, AFP Water Police, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT State Emergency Service personnel searched the Point Hut area and the Murrumbidgee River downstream.

The man’s body was found at about 6.20pm.

Police urge the community not to enter or play in flood waters or swollen rivers.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleThe Emmy elbowing makes a start 
Next articleHeavy weekend rains close ACT roads
Ian Meikle
Ian Meikle
Ian Meikle is the owner and editor of "CityNews".

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply