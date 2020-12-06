Swifty the greyhound gets into the library

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE was good news for Canberra publicist and author Marilyn Chalkley at the launch of her new children’s book, “Swifty the Greyhound: Where Is My Pie?”

After an introduction by writer Barbie Robinson at the Yarralumla Oaks and Brasserie yesterday (December 5) before by a crowd of well-wishers, human and canine, Martina Hughes, the chair of Greyhound Connections told those present that the book would be distributed to all school libraries in the ACT.

Ten per cent of the proceeds from sales of the book, which depicts the life of Chalkley’s adopted greyhound Swifty, will go to the organisation that organises adoption for rescued and retired greyhounds.

Hughes attested to the gentle, cat child-friendly nature of greyhounds, although a lone bull terrier at the function seemed less than convinced.

“Swifty the Greyhound: Where Is My Pie?” ($25) from brogobooks.com