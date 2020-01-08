The arts / What’s on this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

HELEN MUSA previews what’s happening in Canberra this weekend.

HONEST Puck Theatre presents the Roald Dahl classic, “Danny the Champion of the World”, with James Scott playing the dad, and his son, Leo Scott, making his professional debut as Danny. The play, adapted for the stage by David Wood, tells the story of Danny and his dad, who live in a gypsy caravan behind the service station they own. Perform Australia Theatre, 11 Whyalla St, Fyshwick, January 10-17, book at honestpuck.com.au

QUEANBEYAN Art Society is holding a special “Anything Goes” exhibition and sale in the QAS Gallery and the Queanbeyan Riverside Plaza for the month of February to support the bushfire appeals and hope for 300 plus works to be entered. Entries are now open to all artists and the money will go to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. Inquiries to President Barry Cranston at 0439 392 709.

CANBERRA soprano Emily Pogson stars as Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”, directed by Jordan Best for Ickle Pickle Productions, at Belconnen Theatre, January 10-25. Book at trybooking.com or 0460 401621.

THE National Film and Sound Archive’s Summer School Holidays program “We can be (Kid) Heroes” kicks off this week, with princesses, penguins, aliens and adventurers in movies as varied as “Brave,” “Happy Feet,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Where the Wild Things Are”. Arc Cinema, NFSA, until January 17, bookings at nfsa.gov.au

MoAD (Museum of Australian Democracy) has fun family spaces with games and dress ups, to authentically restored heritage areas and contemporary exhibitions, MoAD offers an exciting adventure in at old Parliament House, Parkes, open daily.

A message has arrived from Michael Darling, chair of Four Winds in Bermagui saying that, so far, neither the site nor the facilities have been damaged by fire, although they are keeping a watching-brief. They’re planning to go ahead with their 21st music festival in April, a favourite with Canberra music ptrons.

AS part of “Story Time,” an exhibition of Australian children’s literature from the colonial period through to the present day, the NLA has a kids’ section called “Playtime,” where children can have a go at writing a short story of their own and watch stories from “Story Box Library.” National Library, Parkes, open daily.