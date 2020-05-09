Three injured as car hits tree in Kaleen

THREE occupants of a NSW-registered, grey, Ford Falcon sedan were injured, one seriously, when the car left the road, smashing through a guard rail and into a tree in Kaleen early this morning (May 9).
The car was on Baldwin Drive, travelling towards William Slim Drive, at around 12.30am when the collision occurred. Police are seeking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the car before the collision.
"I think it is only extremists who would see coronavirus as the work of the devil or God’s punishment on a wicked world. But I have reflected that it has brought out the worst and the best in us, but mainly the best!" says former bishop PAT POWER.