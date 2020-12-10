Touching ‘fan’ mail gives tough cops a boost 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

QUEANBEYAN police had to wipe back tears after being delivered 20 handwritten letters of thanks from some of their youngest fans.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, years 3 and 4 students at Googong Anglican School spent much of last term learning about essential workers and the crucial role they play – particularly in times of crisis.

The students were mainly excited about the work of police officers and teacher Will Colebatch decided it was an opportunity to give back.

“When the kids got back to the classroom after lockdown, we were reflecting on how hard it was for all of us,” Mr Colebatch says.

“Some of the kids enjoyed being at home and others found it difficult, so we were thinking about other parts of the community and how they were coping. We thought it would be nice if we wrote letters of support to the police.”

Armed with Textas and paper, the children put pen to paper writing messages of appreciation and drawing pictures of themselves along their superheroes in uniform.

Students thanked officers for “keeping us safe”, “catching bad guys” and “helping kids if they get lost in the shops”.

“The kids shared stories about being in lockdown, what hobbies they enjoy, and included colourful drawings,” says Mr Colebatch.

The 20 letters were bundled up and delivered, much to the delight, of the officers at Queanbeyan Police Station.

Senior Constable Walter Scharner says the gesture was extremely positive and heartfelt and couldn’t have come at a better time.

“When the letters were handed over, it brought tears to the eyes of some of my colleagues,” says Walter.

“To receive a handwritten, heartfelt letter from a kid saying how much they appreciate what we are doing, was really touching.”

Amid bushfires, smoke and coronavirus, 2020 has been a difficult year.

“I’ve just spent seven weeks away from my family helping to patrol the border down south, it’s a sacrifice so receiving a letter was a huge pick me up,” he says.

“It was just a little bit of cheer in what’s been a year of doom and gloom for many.”

Many of the students never expected to ever hear back from the officers they sent letters to. But, to their surprise, the responses were hand delivered to the students by Queanbeyan police.

“It was such a spectacle to see the kids receive a letter back,” says Insp Keith Price, officer in charge of Queanbeyan police.

“The officers have really got involved writing back to the kids, some sent drawings or put little toys in the letters.

“It’s been a difficult year, most of our troops have been down to the border two or three times, if not more, so the letters have really helped to know we are appreciated.”

Insp Price says the exercise was also instrumental in building connections.

“It’s all about breaking down barriers and getting kids used to talking to police so they are not scared to approach police if they ever need help,” he says.

“The whole experience has been a huge morale booster.”

And a lesson that has proved that the simplest of gestures can really brighten someone’s day.