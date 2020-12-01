Trainee doctor burnout rates run ‘rampant’ in the ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A REPORT released under freedom of information has revealed almost 80 per cent of junior doctors are suffering burnout in the ACT and almost 70 per cent a suffering emotional exhaustion.

The report titled “ACT Health BPT Training Program review” also revealed that only 37 per cent of trainees passed their exams last year, compared to a national average of 69.6 per cent. In 2018, the pass rate was lower, with 36 per cent of trainees passing exams, at a time when the national average was 70.6 per cent.

Unclear of what was contributing to these low pass rates, ACT Health, in conjunction with Canberra Hospital and health services and the ACT network director of physician education (NDPE), Dr Ashwin Swaminathan, commissioned an external review.

The review found that high rates (78.9 per cent) of basic physician burnout were recorded, which is well above the average of 51 per cent.

The review also revealed that there is currently an “absence of a formalised structure to support the NDPE. The reviewers have recommended that the organisation consider the appointment of additional staff to provide the NDPE with greater support to deliver the education program with pastoral care requirements”.

Workload was also an issue common across all junior staff groups, with overtime (paid and unpaid) regularly being worked by the Hospital Medical Office (HMO) group, the report said.

Trainees gave evidence during the review revealing that “the sick roster did not appear to be adequately staffed and trainees reported feeling pressured to work even when unwell”.

Staff at Calvary Hospital reported a “clock-in/clock-out system”, with “multiple staff” saying if they clocked in 10 minutes late, their pay was reduced, even if they worked hours of unpaid overtime on the same day.

Multiple trainees also reported having their leave revoked in 2019, even when air tickets had already been purchased.

Other recommendations were made, including:

A review of the governance is required with increased resources considered towards increased FTE for teaching and supervisory staff.

Strategies to improve the morale within the hospital are required. High rates of burnout in the network need to be addressed.

There is a need for a review of safe working hours with a balance between training and service delivery.

In a response to the report, shadow health minister Giulia Jones said: “The ACT government has a duty of care in preventing burnout and fatigue among its hospital workforce.

“Burnout and emotional exhaustion are rampant in our hospital. For our trainee doctors, it is making it near impossible to study for and pass their exams.

“For a government that has been in power for almost 20 years, this simply isn’t good enough.”

“CityNews” has contacted Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith for comment.