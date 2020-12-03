Video: Man ‘shamelessly’ steals bike in Civic

Police are seeking information from anyone who can identify this man.

POLICE have revealed video footage of a man who they say “shamelessly” stole a blue bike off a bike rack in Civic on Sunday (November 29). 

Police believe the man rode a bike into the City Bus Interchange at about 6pm before attempting to steal the wheel off a bike secured to a rack at the Alinga Street end of City Walk. 

The man stole a blue Surly Ogre-branded womens’ bike.

A few minutes later, the man stole a blue Surly Ogre-branded womens’ bike from the same rack, and rode it along Mort Street and onto Bunda Street.

Another two bikes were found abandoned in the same area, say police.

Police are now seeking information from anyone who can identify the man, and at the same time urging owners to use the “Bikelinc” app, a free online registration service for bikes, says officer in charge of ACT policing operations Inspector Stephen Ladd.

“Bikelinc helps police quickly match any recovered bikes with a serial number and images uploaded to the site by their owner,” Insp Ladd says.

“I would encourage all cyclists to register their bikes today to help police return your bike if it is ever lost or stolen.”

Police are also calling on anyone with information that could assist police to find the thief to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6683991.

