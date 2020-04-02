Water restrictions lifted in Bungendore

CityNews
LEVEL one water restrictions will be lifted in Bungendore tomorrow (April 3), according to the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council.

The announcement was made months after tight water restrictions were put in place in the area due to a long period of below average rainfall.

Bungendore’s water is sourced from underground and monitoring of water levels has shown significant recovery following the dry period, the council says.

“Water restrictions became necessary in Bungendore during the summer months when ground water sources began to show a decline. However, following a review of bores and recent town water usage levels in mid-March, Council believes the situation has eased, and will continue to improve as we move into the colder months when daily water usage further reduces,” they say. 

“While water restrictions will be lifted from Friday, April 3, permanent water conservation measures remain in place across the entire Queanbeyan-Palerang local government area.

“These allow the use of sprinklers and other irrigation systems to water lawns and plants but restricts their use to between 6pm and 9am only. Hoses with trigger nozzles, buckets and high-pressure low-volume cleaners can be used when cleaning pavers, cars and homes.”

