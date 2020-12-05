Weather bureau warns of damaging winds

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA is waking to warnings of damaging winds as a cold front moves through.

The Bureau of Meteorology, in a severe weather warning issued at 5.05 am today (December 6), is forecasting damaging winds averaging 70 to 80 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 120 km/h are likely over Alpine peaks above 1900 metres. Elsewhere for areas above 1400 metres, the forecast is still for damaging winds averaging 60 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible early this morning.

“Winds will ease for lower elevations during Sunday afternoon though may remain gusty about the Alpine. Winds are then likely to increase again during Sunday night or early Monday in response to the next approaching frontal system,” the bureau says.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recommends that back country travel be postponed until conditions improve.

Locations which may be affected include Mount Ginini, Jindabyne, Perisher Valley, Charlotte Pass, and Thredbo.

People are advised to:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.