Wilson confirmed as Writers Centre CEO

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT Writers Centre has announced that it has officially appointed arts and writing advocate, Meg Wilson, to the role of chief executive officer.

Wilson has been acting as the interim director since February, following the departure of former director, Paul Bissett, but her position has now been formalised under the updated title of CEO.

Writers Centre chair, Sophie Mannix, said the organisation had conducted an extensive national, competitive hiring process before appointing Wilson, whom she described as an arts administrator who had expertly managed the centre through the turbulent period marked by COVID-19, adding, “She also brings strong networks from within Canberra’s literary community, a passion for advocating for writers from all backgrounds, and a vibrant vision for the future of the Australian arts sector”.

For her part, Wilson, who has an arts and advertising background, said her focus remained on ensuring inclusivity, stability and excellent creative programming for the centre, seen as the leading organisation of writing-based culture in the ACT.

She said the Writers’ Centre had recalibrated its focus, opening pathways for writers online and increasing the diversity of its program experts and facilitators, while also elevating the level of collaborative engagement with ACT region arts bodies, artists and businesses.