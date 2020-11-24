Winning paintings pay homage to Ramsay

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
“Sweetheart Verde” by Patrick Morison, 2019, acrylic on canvas.

WHEN the Hive owner and curator, Helen Ferguson, agreed to provide an exhibition award for the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council Regional Arts Awards, she had no idea of how challenging it would be.

The number and variety of entries were huge, but when it came to choosing an artist she selected not someone with potential sales capability, but an unknown figurative artist.

“Birdman” painting by Patrick Morison

In fact the winner, Patrick Morison, while somewhat reclusive, has a strong track record.

A 1980s painting graduate from the old Canberra Institute of the Arts, he has exhibited his work at Graffix, Bitumen River Gallery and Solander Gallery in Canberra as well as Queanbeyan’s Design Plus Gallery.

“I think Patrick was shell-shocked to be the winner, just as I was about the whole experience,” Ferguson reports, explaining that winning had inspired him to create a new series influenced by Hugh Ramsay, the great Australian painter of the late 19th and early 20th century who was the subject of a recent show at the NGA, paying homage to Ramsay’s “Girl Half Naked Leaning on Box” and “Female Half-draped”.

Other works on show, his “Birdman” paintings, are imagined impressions of figures in the landscape inspired by seeing the birds while walking around Lake Burley Griffin.

Here’s a coincidence. Morison wanted to exhibit in November, his birth month, and guess what? It turns out to be exactly the same day as Ferguson’s.

“What a great day to celebrate the things we love—art, beauty and the expression of creativity,” she says.

“Sweetheart”, paintings by Patrick Morison, at The Queanbeyan Hive, 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 10am-4pm, Wednesday to Saturday, November 26-December 19. The official opening is 6pm, tonight (November 25). Registrations here

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDigital edition November 26
Next articleConcern sends cops after early morning speedsters
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply