Winton’s ‘Breath’ inspires alternative rock song

ONE of Canberra’s most talked-about alternative rock bands, Sputnik Sweetheart, who won the title of Triple J Unearthed Feature Artist in June, has a new single, “Rolling”, coming out December 3 on all streaming services. Led by Nette France, the lyrics were inspired by Tim Winton’s coming-of-age novel, “Breath”.

THE appointment of Tara Cheyne to replace Gordon Ramsay as ACT Arts Minister has been greeted with cautious optimism by the arts community. Before entering the Legislative Assembly, Cheyne served on the Belconnen Arts Centre board and as chair of the Belconnen Community Council, and has since been a member of the Speaker’s art acquisitions committee.

COMEDY writers Michele Conyngham and Patrick Davies Trumper have joined forces with science communicator, Dr Phil Dooley, to create “Dramatis Scientificae”, a website full of skits, interviews with scientists, articles, and parody and satire fusing comedy with genuine learning. Recent posts include “Adventures Abroad in Science”, featuring fusion scientist Adelle Wright from the ANU and “Date with a Doctor”, a silly sketch about prejudice.

THE 24th Japanese Film Festival returns from December 4-13 with a free streamed festival featuring over 25 Japanese films including features, documentaries, as well as stop motion and animated shorts. The program showcases Tokyo International Film Festival Audience Award winner, the quirky rom-com “Tremble All You Want”, and Kinema Junpo’s top-10 listed drama, “One Night”. As well, the festival celebrates the subversive in “Provocation and Disruption: Radical Japanese Filmmaking from the 1960s to the 2000s”, a free classics program. All details and bookings here.

“WOMEN of Steel”, a rousing and often humorous story about the 1980-1994 campaign for jobs by Wollongong women has been directed by 30-year career steelworker Robynne Murphy. Screens at ARC Cinema, NFSA, 6pm, Wednesday, December 2, book here.

RETURNING to the stage for the first time this year, the Canberra Sinfonia, conducted by Leonard Weiss, is focusing on two pieces by Australian composer Natalie Nicolas, “The Business of Recovery” and “The End”, both originally written for string quartet, alongside a hidden 19th century gem by Franz Lachner. Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 2pm Saturday, December 5, book here.

CANBERRA artist Paul Easther achieved a certain fame with his 2013 Bald Archy Prize entry, a painting of Prime Minister Julia Gillard enjoying a fag outside the Lodge, titled “Becoming Famous is the Worst Thing That Can Happen to You…” Now he tells us he’s just published a digital magazine that showcases abstract photos he took around his own house during the pandemic. Accessible here.