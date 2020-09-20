Witness escapes injury as arson attack explodes car

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WITNESS narrowly escaped injury when a Mazda 323 exploded in Dunlop early yesterday morning (September 19) in what police believe was an arson attack.

Police say the car’s windows had been smashed with a rock and a homemade incendiary device placed in the vehicle, causing an explosion and the subsequent fire in Polwarth Circuit at around 3am.

AFP’s bomb response team attended and rendered the area safe. The reains of the car will be forensically investigated.

Anyone with information or CCTV or dash-cam footage is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleStreaming / More to sport than winning and losing
Next articleFire at shopping centre
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply