Witness escapes injury as arson attack explodes car

A WITNESS narrowly escaped injury when a Mazda 323 exploded in Dunlop early yesterday morning (September 19) in what police believe was an arson attack.

Police say the car’s windows had been smashed with a rock and a homemade incendiary device placed in the vehicle, causing an explosion and the subsequent fire in Polwarth Circuit at around 3am.

AFP’s bomb response team attended and rendered the area safe. The reains of the car will be forensically investigated.

Anyone with information or CCTV or dash-cam footage is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.