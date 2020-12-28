Update: Woman missing from Wanniassa found

Rachel Develin

THE SEARCH for the whereabouts of a 53-year-old Canberra woman is over.

A social media post from Rachel Develin’s son first claimed she has been found.

Police released a brief statement to confirm she is safe.

Ms Develin went missing after 8.00pm on Saturday night (December 26) and had not seen for more than 24 hours before her family contacted police on Sunday.

ACT Police have been calling on the public’s assistance to locate Ms Develin, who had been last seen in Wanniassa.

She had been wearing dark coloured pants and a red patterned shirt.

Ms Develin was described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 165cm (5’5”) tall, with short brown wiry hair, hazel eyes, and of slight to medium build.

Police and her family held grave concerns for her welfare.

Any information that could assist police in locating Ms Develin is urged to contact ACT police operations on 131 444, quoting reference number 6703252.

