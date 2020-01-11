Worker dies at Denman Prospect home site

Share Canberra's trusted news:
A 47-year-old worker died at a construction site at Denman Prospect late this morning (January 11).
The incident occurred at around 11:20am at a residential construction site near the corner of Ada Norris Avenue and Freebury Street.
Ambulance Service Paramedics and police attended the scene.
WorkSafe ACT inspectors are expected to remain at the site into the evening and are working closely with the Criminal Investigation Team. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
WorkSafe Says it is ensuring that support is in place for colleagues of the worker.