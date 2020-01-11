Worker dies at Denman Prospect home site

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 47-year-old worker died at a construction site at Denman Prospect late this morning (January 11).

The incident occurred at around 11:20am at a residential construction site near the corner of Ada Norris Avenue and Freebury Street.

Ambulance Service Paramedics and police attended the scene.

WorkSafe ACT inspectors are expected to remain at the site into the evening and are working closely with the Criminal Investigation Team. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

WorkSafe Says it is ensuring that support is in place for colleagues of the worker.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleHoliday show / Colour, exuberance and clever staging
Next articleDeath in Charnwood, man dies of stab wounds
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply