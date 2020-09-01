WorkSafe strikes again on North Canberra building sites

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WorkSafe ACT has issued 14 improvement notices and four prohibition notices at four residential construction sites in North Canberra after inspectors identified serious safety breaches.

Last week the independent regulator closed 11 building sites belonging to one local construction company after inspectors found more than 50 safety breaches.

In the latest cases, WorkSafe says its inspectors identified safety concerns such as fall-from-height risks due to non-compliant scaffolding, slip, trip and fall risks due to poor housekeeping, insecure fencing allowing unauthorised access to dangerous work sites, and no toilet facilities for workers.

Commissioner Jacqueline Agius said these types of safety breaches are too common and should not be occurring.

“We are continually seeing the same types of safety issues at residential construction sites across the ACT,” she says.

“Basic health and safety requirements, like having proper scaffolding and fall protection is not negotiable.

“Every employer and worker should be prioritising their safety – not only on worksites, but in every industry.”