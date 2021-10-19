10 people in intensive care with covid

THERE are 18 patients in ACT hospitals, including 10 in intensive care today (October 19).
ACT Health also reports that there have been 24 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday. Of these cases, 21 are linked to known cases or ongoing clusters.
The are currently 428 active cases in the ACT.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply