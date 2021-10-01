20 new covid cases in southern NSW

SOUTHERN NSW has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, including another 12 in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region.

According to a Southern NSW Local Health District spokesperson, the new cases have have been identified in Karabar, Crestwood, Jerrabomberra and Bungendore bringing the area’s total active case number to 64.

Two of the cases are linked to known cases, while 10 are under investigation.

Eight new cases were also recorded in Goulburn in the last 24 hours, bringing the city’s total active case number to 53.

Since the start of the outbreak in June, Southern NSW has had 196 cases of COVID-19, with eight people currently in hospital.

State-wide, NSW today (October 1) reported 864 cases of the virus.