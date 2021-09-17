20-year-old man faces sexual assault charge

A 20-year-old Acton man is facing court charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent in April.

The alleged sexual assault was first reported in to police in August and they say they received a formal statement regarding the incident earlier this week.

Detectives from the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team searched the man’s home in Acton yesterday (September 17) and subsequently charged him.

The maximum penalty for this offence is 12 years in prison.