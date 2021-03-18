Prisoner takes a litany of human rights complaints to tribunal

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CANBERRA prisoner has lodged a list of 63 complaints of discrimination against officials at the Alexander Maconochie Centre.

The male detainee, whose name, age, criminal offence and length of sentence has been suppressed by ACT Corrective Services to protect his privacy, was referred to the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal by the Human Rights Commission over his treatment in prison.

The tribunal has handed down on separate complaints that relate to security classification, non-association and disciplinary decisions that were struck out.

The applicant at the interim hearing was invited to file further information for the tribunal to access health care, visitor accessibility, meal arrangements, loss of property and also the process of complaints handling.

“As the matter is currently before the tribunal, ACT Corrective Services are unable to comment further,” a Justice and Community Safety spokesperson said.

But reports suggest the one-time bikie that now identifies as a Nazi fought members of a rival bikie group and he was stripped of his privileges including visitor arrangements and spent considerable time segregated away from other inmates.

The prisoner has alleged he – and not others – have been disciplined based on his beliefs.

That has extended to accusations of guards treating the man “like a Nazi” that stripped him of his vegetarian meals some days and attempts to access education programs.

ACT Corrective Services is satisfied that all detainees are “able to raise concerns” under its corrections management policy relating to their requests and complaints.

The authority that monitors offenders compliance with court orders and assisting offenders to address offending behaviour says it “works with detainees to ensure appropriate supports are in place” during their time in custody.