Fire crews battle gas leak in Bruce

FIRE crews this afternoon (October 18) contained a gas leak caused by a workman using a small digger on Jaeger Circuit, Bruce.
Firefighters used clamps to leaking pipe as well as providing fire protection to nearby crews and structures.
The gas company remains on site repairing the damaged pipe and the road has reopened.
