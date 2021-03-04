From Bradford to Canberra that has not seen sunnier days

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Elliott Whitehead runs into Nathan Cleary for Penrith. Picture: Canberra Raiders

AN AMBITIOUS Elliott Whitehead signed up for Bradford at barely 16 years of age, already bellowing loudly to charge out for the Bulls.

It was nearly four years before Whitehead debuted for his hometown’s Super League team.

The wait to the top had tested his patience and after a couple more seasons, he headed to greener pastures.

Not Canberra at first, but Catalan Dragons in the south of France, basking in the sun.

The Yorkshireman eventually found his way to the territory’s chill, but also to nothing more green than the machine of the same colour.

Entering his sixth season for the NRL title contenders, Whitehead really could not be more relieved nowadays than to be in Canberra.

Hardly a coronavirus case, no real lockdowns and life remaining in some form of normality.

“As much as I miss at home at times, I am happy to be here,” Whitehead said.

“They’re going through a bad pandemic at the moment.

“It’s really bad and they’re always in lockdown, I believe.

“To be here is just refreshing and I can just go like to the café, and live my day-to day life.

“It’s just so nice over here in the sunshine.”

The ties with Bradford still remain very strong since telling officials after 109 games – now 14 less than with Canberra – that he wanted to join a big club.

But Whitehead does still think about what he has left behind.

Most former Bulls teammates that are scattered through England’s north are suffering far worse than an interrupted NRL competition ever did last year.

“I speak to quite a few them still – once every other week, actually,” Whitehead said.

“I like to keep in touch with them to make sure.

“A lot of their preseasons have been destructed this year because of covid.

“I know the Wigan Warriors recently closed their training facility for 10 days.

“So, it’s really tough over there, but hopefully they will come through it sooner than later.”

The 31-year-old said looking at the adversity from the other end of the antipodes has made the backrower, who will play his 250th professional match in round 2 at Cronulla, far more appreciative of the good life down under.

“It’s been a tough preseason – every preseason is tough, but especially with the game increasing its intensity, our training has lifted as well,” Whitehead said.

“It has been tough but we know we’re at the end now.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleReview / Opera celebrates power through music
Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply