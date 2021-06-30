A place to settle in and indulge a little

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CORK & Glass is passionate about three things. Bottles. Brews. Local goods.

At the Yarralumla shops, this locally-owned liquor store knows its stuff and has a large and intriguing range of wines, focusing on rare and aged varieties. Just as inspiring is the line-up of whiskies, craft beer and other quality spirits.

We’ve been several times now and Cork & Glass continues to impress.

An extension of Jim Murphy’s, Cork & Glass leverages the strong relationships built over the years, bringing an ever-changing experience for wine connoisseurs and those who love delicious cheese and charcuterie.

You can just rock up, buy and take away or settle in at a table and indulge a little. The décor is warm and inviting and the chandelier created from wine bottles, which changes colour, is fabulous.

Choose your own adventure with any bottle ($10 corkage) or select a glass from the menu. Wines change every month or so to hold interest.

If you’re peckish, create your own board of cheeses, meats or both (two to four people for $38), or ask staff to select and surprise.

On our visit, staff selected a luscious French brie from Normandy and a knock-it-out-of-the-park sharp cheddar rubbed in coffee. The coffee fragrance permeates the cheese to the core.

For meat, we were treated to a yummy pork and fennel salami, a true artisan creation, with the fennel not overpowering but bold enough to make its presence known.

You can also order food from Lamshed’s restaurant next door.

Wines are superb and we’ve happily chosen our own bottles but also enjoyed from the menu, including a stunning Christian Salmon sancerre (2019) from Loire Valley in France ($14 glass) and an equally stunning Leeuwin Estate Prelude chardonnay (2019) from Margaret River ($15). We’ve also sipped the Mesh riesling (2020) from Eden Valley ($13).

Sparkling wines start at $12, whites $11 and reds $9.

Spoil yourself with a 2010 Wynns John Riddoch cabernet sauvignon ($70 glass) or a 2005 Penfolds Grange ($200 a glass).

Cork & Glass’ range of whiskies start at $11, with some more than 21 years old ($37 for 30ml). The gin line-up is tasty ($8 to $14). Choose to have it neat, on the rocks or with Fever Tree tonic water.

Cork & Glass also sells delish gourmet food items to take away. The curated selection includes Noble handcrafted maple syrup, Barbell organic beef biltong, Coriole verjuice and Kielty’s sauces (the hand-smoked chipotle is fabulous).

Cork & Glass has a speakeasy-style secret room available for functions (up to 13 people). It features fabulous artwork by a local artist. You’ll have to check it out.