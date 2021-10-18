ACT birth certificates now recognise biological parents

CANBERRANS will now have the option to include both their adoptive and biological parents on their birth certificates.

Until now, only the adoptive parents of Canberrans could feature on the certificates, but adoptees can now apply for an Integrated Birth certificate (IBC) if they also wish to include their biological parents.

“This change is important for adopted Canberrans as it forms part of their story, their history and their identity,” said minister for human rights Tara Cheyne.

“The change follows extensive consultation with stakeholders involved in adoptions both within and connected to the ACT.”

Adoptees can only apply for an IBC if their birth was registered in the ACT and they were adopted by a family in Australia.

If a person was born overseas but adopted in the ACT, they can also apply for an IBC to the extent that information is available to the ACT Registrar-General’s office.

The IBC is free where the adopted person has previously been issued with a post-adoption certificate.

People can apply for an IBC and find more information here.