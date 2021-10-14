ACT braces for more storms this afternoon

“Severe thunderstorms are possible in some parts of the region. However, it is important to understand thunderstorms are often small area events, which means some communities may experience quite intense storm activity while locations nearby are not impacted.
“Hazards may include damaging winds, heavy rain, and large hail. Flash flooding is also possible in some locations.
“Rainfall from thunderstorms can vary significantly over short distances, though moderate to locally heavy totals are expected about southern parts of the western slopes, including the Central West, Southwest Slopes, eastern Riverina and Alpine.
“Recent rainfall has left catchments in these locations wet and many dams near capacity. Rainfall forecasts are being monitored for the potential to cause river rises and flooding.”
