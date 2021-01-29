ACT Brumbies forced to wait until eleventh hour to kickoff season

Andrew Mathieson
Encouraging ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar. Photo: rugby.com.au

LATE notice has given more than 2000 fans the opportunity to watch the ACT Brumbies hit their stride in a trial match on February 6.

Complications with border controls have restricted Super Rugby AU sides to only the one preseason match this year.

The club was only able to announce the exciting news on Friday (January 29), just eight days away from the scheduled clash with the Western Force at Viking Park.

Brumbies supporters would have had to wait a further three weeks to attend a home Super Rugby match at Canberra Stadium against NSW Waratahs.

The side also kicks off its campaign against the Force on February 19.

“We’re really excited to get back on the field and especially to be able to kick off our year here in Canberra in front of our supporters,” coach Dan McKellar told the Brumbies website.

“The whole squad and the support staff have worked incredibly hard over the last few months and I’m sure the players are looking forward to putting some of the things we’ve worked on into practice on the field.

“It will be a great opportunity to play against the Force, who have a really strong squad and a number of players and staff who have spent time in the ACT Rugby community.”

A COVID-19 plan will restrict the numbers allowed inside the gates for the trial at the Erindale venue.

Andrew Mathieson

