ACT covid cases drop

ONLY eight cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the ACT today (November 25), with seven people currently hospitalised as a result of the virus.

It brings the active cases in the territory to 177, with 1971 total cases since the start of the current outbreak.

Of the seven people in hospital with covid, three are in intensive care and requiring breathing support.

In the past 24 hours there have been 2618 negative covid test results received, which is down on the previous day’s total of 3817.

ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated now number 97.5 per cent.