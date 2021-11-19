ACT fully vaxxed nudge over 97 per cent

WITH three people in hospital (one on a ventilator) with COVID-19, there were 17 new cases of the virus recorded in the ACT to 8pm yesterday.

ACT Health today (November 19) reports that the number of active cases in the territory stands at 183.

The percentage of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated stands at 97.

Negative test results received in the 24 hours to 9am today: 4,243