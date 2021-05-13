ACT member defends his email actions in Legislative Assembly

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN ALLEGED misuse of an email list of constituents for personal financial gain has come under the spotlight inside the ACT Legislative Assembly.

Returning Liberal party MLA James Milligan’s actions was brought into question on Thursday (May 13), accused of breaking privacy standards, based on exploiting his political standing, to promote his printing business.

Mr Milligan, who declared his pecuniary interest entering the assembly back in 2016, lost his seat four years later but was recalled months later on a voter countback after Liberal leader Alistair Coe resigned his position and quit ACT politics.

Yerrabi voters on the email list were reminded of Mr Milligan’s business after parting words thanking the support of his defeated campaign.

“I am in the process of re-establishing my business JM Publishing, which specialises in publishing, print, design and business consultancy,” the email from Mr Milligan said.

“As such if you have any projects or referrals that you think may benefit from affordable, efficient and expert business support, please do not hesitate to put them in touch with JM Publishing.”

Mr Milligan has defended the purpose of his email, but referred the matter to the public sector’s Commissioner for Standards for consideration over warranting any investigation.

Labor MLA Joy Burch moved the motion to be debated over the alleged misuse of protected information.

Mr Burch had sat on the resolution relating to the Commissioner for Standards overnight, unsure whether the role had the “scope or ability” to address the matter when Mr Milligan was no longer a member of the assembly at the time of the correspondence.

“This is not in any way an action to influence the process that may be underway,” Ms Burch said.