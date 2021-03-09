ACT moves to protect women in Legislative Assembly

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government has acted swiftly to detail a code of conduct for all members and staff to abide by in the Legislative Assembly.

Domestic violence awareness training that was offered in the last assembly will once again return in the wake of sexual abuse allegations after four women outed a former ministerial adviser down the road inside the corridors of federal parliament.

All men and women that operate in the ACT Legislative Assembly have been offered specific training, but not training that specifically addresses sexual conduct in the workplace.

There has been no known reports of sexual abuse in the territory chamber.

Labor MLA Marisa Paterson, who was only elected last October, delivered a heartfelt maiden speech to the Legislative Assembly over once being subject to sexual harassment.

Ms Paterson lodged a complaint prior to nominating to contest the seat of Murrumbidgee over a professor’s behaviour that included stalking when she was a director of the centre for gambling research for a university in New Zealand.

But a former Labor MLA, Bec Cody, who did not get re-elected last year, was a vocal critic against domestic violence after telling the assembly she was under physical and emotional intimidation in her marriage from her former husband.

“The aim of this training is to help staff and MLAs to recognise and respond to domestic and family violence, including being able to respond sensitively to disclosures from a colleague,” Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence and Women, Yvette Berry, said.

The training has been developed by the Office of the Coordinator-General Family Safety in the ACT government, ensuring that the approach is “tailored to specific needs of the ACT public service and local service sector”.

Government staff will also have access to an employee assistance program that is extended to their immediate family members which can provide an “independent and confidential” counselling service.