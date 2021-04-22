ACT travellers warned of concern over spreading Kiwi virus risk

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
THREE identified Auckland locations have caused concerns for ACT Health over travellers heading into Canberra.

Acting on the advice of the New Zealand Ministry of Health, Movenpick Dominion Road, Bunnings New Lynn and Westfield St Lukes food court were all identified as COVID-19 hotspots when an airport worker having visited the sites had tested positive for the virus.

ACT Health is requesting passengers who arrived from New Zealand and visited the three locations of interest on April 17 within specified times to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

“Even after a negative test, ACT Health advises these people to continue monitoring for any COVID-19 symptoms and to get re-tested if they experience even mild symptoms at a later date,” ACT Health said in a statement.

“ACT Health will also send a text message to anyone we are aware of who has on-travelled to the ACT from these flights.”

The last COVID-19 case in the ACT only occurred in hotel quarantine six weeks ago after residents returned from Singapore.

No locally-acquired ACT cases have been transmitted since July last year.

ACT Health said there should be no room for complacency among the Canberra community.

“The situation in New Zealand is a timely reminder that COVID-19 still exists,” ACT Health said.

“We continue to urge anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, to get tested and stay at home until their test result is negative and their symptoms have resolved.”

Testing centre locations in the ACT are available on the ACT COVID-19 website.

Passengers on recent flights from New Zealand, should monitor the New Zealand Ministry of Health website for further updates.

Andrew Mathieson
