Acton Park counts down days to first meet in 18 months

THE synthetic Action Track is preparing to return to racing following repairs to its surface in line with recommendations provided by an independent agronomist.

The last time that the Canberra Racing Club hosted a meeting on the track was in the 2019 spring, but a lot has changed at Thoroughbred Park.

Since the extended period of time from competitive racing, efforts to conduct soil stability repairs and reseeding has been paramount to the long-term health and future of the track.

Ongoing maintenance has included the regular reseeding of Kentucky Grass, Perennial Ryegrass and winter grass before the club looks to afford the course proper through the construction of a large-scale turf grass nursery, which will contain the same sand profile and turf grass varieties to allow for a ready-to-race turf replacement.

The club will exceed the recommended four months needed to provide the course proper, with sufficient time to be reseeded in time for racing on the Acton Track on May 21.

Five race meetings at Thoroughbred Park will continue on the Acton Track throughout the winter months, with racing returning to the grass on September 3.

“As the only synthetic track utilised for racing in NSW/ACT, the club is in a strong position to provide the community with racing all-year-round,” Canberra Racing Club chief executive Andrew Clark said.

The refurbished Acton Track was raced on throughout 2017 to 2019 before remedial work on the track took place last year.

Currently utilised six days a week for track work and jump outs, Acton Track has received “positive feedback” from jockeys after three trials in recent months.