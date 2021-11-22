Another Canberra school affected by covid

A primary school in Kambah is the latest school to be affected by a COVID-19 exposure.
Someone attended St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Primary School while infections from November 16 to November 17, according to the ACT government covid exposure website.
The total number of schools affected by covid in Canberra has grown to 22.
