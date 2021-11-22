News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 18°/21° | Tuesday, November 23, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Another Canberra school affected by covid

A primary school in Kambah is the latest school to be affected by a COVID-19 exposure.

St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Primary School. Photo: Facebook.

Someone attended St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Primary School while infections from November 16 to November 17, according to the ACT government covid exposure website.

The total number of schools affected by covid in Canberra has grown to 22.

 

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Six people in hospital with covid
News

Six people in hospital with covid

As of today (November 23) there are six Canberrans in hospital as a result of COVID-19, including three in intensive care and two requiring breathing support.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews