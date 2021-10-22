Another day of no new covid cases in Southern NSW

FOR the second day in a row there have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD).
This keeps the total cases in the district at 410 since the start of the current outbreak in June, with three people currently in hospital with the virus.
State-wide there were 345 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply