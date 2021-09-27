Appeal calls for funds to help refugee families

CANBERRA Refugee Support’s appeal “Call Out to Caring Canberra” is hoping to raise $30,000 to support refugee families affected by covid lockdowns.

The not-for-profit, which introduces local volunteers to refugees and asylum seekers in Canberra and also supports Afghan families in Canberra who are concerned for their families following the recent distressing events in Afghanistan, says it needs funds to help refugee families with essential living expenses and rent.

“Many refugees in Canberra are vulnerable right now because they cannot obtain reliable casual employment,” says Canberra Refugee Support president Doug Hynd.

“Federal government assistance is limited because a number of the people we support only have temporary visas and haven’t been included in the special payments.”

Because of these factors, he says there is an increasing demand for support and the burden has fallen to local volunteer organisations such as Canberra Refugee Support.

On top of that, he says the covid restrictions mean they cannot raise funds by regular face-to-face means like its annual fundraising dinner, so instead they have launched an online appeal to raise $30,000.

“Every dollar donated will go directly to a refugee family that needs assistance in these tough times,” Mr Hynd says.

Canberrans can donate here.