Artsday / Dog artworks tell tales from children’s literature

“DOG Tales” is a new exhibition of original artworks from children’s books at the University of Canberra. Drawn from the collections at the National Centre for Australian Children’s Literature, it showcases the works of artists Alison Lester, Bob Graham, Andrew McLean, Ann James, Patricia Mullins and Bev Aisbet. Mura Gadi Gallery, Mondays to Fridays until June 23.

ACTIVISM today is the subject of Quantum Leap Ensemble’s latest big production, “Rebel Then.Now.When?” Canberra Theatre Playhouse, May 20-22. Book here or 6275 2700.

THE band of the Royal Military College, under the baton of Major Darren Cole, is performing “Army in Concert” master works for wind: “Capriccio Italien” by Tchaikovsky, “First Suite in Eb” by Holst and “Lord of the Rings” Symphony No.1 by De Meij. Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, Thursday, May 20. Entry via gold coin donation with proceeds going to Legacy. Book here.

A Slightly Isolated Dog’s production of “Jekyll & Hyde”, directed by Leo Gene Peters, is billed as a “bonkers” rendition of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, retold by a team of “French” performers with the help of the audience, while the lights stay on. Bicentennial Hall, Queanbeyan, (next door to The Q) May 18-23, book here or 6285 6290.

“VISION 2020″ is a collection of 40 textile works curated by Brenda Gael Smith from Copacabana, NSW. The exhibition explores illusions, vistas and anatomy and will be at Rusten House Arts Centre, Queanbeyan, 10am-4pm, Wednesday to Saturday, until May 29.

MORGAN Rose’s unsettling play, “Little Girls Alone in the Woods”, is set in an ordinary town where girls have been going missing. It’s the first show in 2021 for Canberra Youth Theatre. Courtyard Studio, May 19-22, book here or 6275 2700.

HOMER’S “Odyssey”, in a new, contemporary translation by Professor Emily Wilson, will be will be broadcast on community radio station, 1RPH Canberra. The readings begin at 5pm, Wednesday, May 19 and play every weekday for 32 episodes. They’ll be repeated every Saturday afternoon from 4.30pm to 7pm.

AN exhibition exploring the history and site of the 1838 Myall Creek Massacre through the work of indigenous artists is coming from the New England Regional Art Museum. At ANU School of Art & Design Gallery, Acton, Tuesday to Friday, 10.30am-3pm, May 19 to July 9.

AS part of the Wesley Lunchtime Concert series, pianist Sam Row will perform Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”, originally inspired by works of Russian artist Viktor Hartmann. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, May 19. Bookings essential here or 6232 7248.

AWARD-winning artist Megan Cope features a new body of work as a result of her residency at the Canberra Glassworks in 2020 and 2021. Her solo exhibition, “Unbroken Connections”, will feature works showcasing Cope’s exploration of the ongoing connections her people have with Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island) and the wider Quandamooka Country. On 12 shields, Cope has used the “battuto” technique to simulate hand-carved patterns of timber ancestral shields. Canberra Glassworks, Kingston, May 20 to July 18.