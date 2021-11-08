‘Arts in the City’ / All the arts news fit to print

And the arts news keeps coming… here’s this week’s “Arts in the City” column by HELEN MUSA.

IN another coup for Alex Budd and his staff at Canberra Theatre “Six”, the musical celebrating the six wives of Henry VIII, is premiering at the theatre at an unnamed time in the New Year. Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr become “Pop Princesses” in the manner of Adele, Lily Allen and Ariana Grande, with support from the band Ladies in Waiting. The booking waitlist is at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

SHORTIS and Simpson were swamped with bookings for their next satirical show at Smith’s Alternative, but “Under the Influence” with Keith Potger, can be seen at The National Theatre, Braidwood, 3pm on Sunday, November 21, book here.

AND the satirical duo have a completely different show, “A Shot in the Arm” at The Crisp Galleries, Bowning, 5pm, on Saturday, December 18. Book here.

NANCY Sever has added another local artist to her portfolio with the opening of “Terraform” (meaning “earth shaping”), an exhibition of recent landscapes by Bungendore artist Kerry McInnis, who has been selected as a finalist for the $150,000 Doug Moran National Portrait Prize, with a focus on monoliths and the waters that flow around them. Nancy Sever Gallery, Level 1, 131 City Walk, Civic, 11am-5pm Wednesday to Sunday, until December 5.

THE next season of SummerSalt concerts will be at Stage 88 early next year, with a line-up of artists including Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds of Tokyo, The Waifs, Pete Murray, The Dreggs & Tulliah. The idea is to enjoy live music among local market stalls, food trucks and beverage booths. Book at ticketmaster.com.au

“CHIAROSCURO”, the much-anticipated new play by David Atfield, will have an airing at the Courtyard Studio, November 24-27, as part of the Canberra Theatre’s New Works program. The play explores Caravaggio’s place in queer history, unravelling tradition and history in an erotic psychodrama about art and religion. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

POP painter Johnny Romeo returns to Aarwun Gallery with his latest retrospective, “Colossal Youth”, featuring his quirky appropriations of celebrity culture in larger-than-life pop imagery of Elvis, Marilyn, Jimmy Dean and other legends. Shop 11, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls until December 5.

CANBERRA’S documentary film festival “Stronger than Fiction” is back with a film about to be screened when lockdown hit. “System K” showcases an extraordinary group of street artists and musicians in Kinshasa, Congo, who make confronting performance art to ask how artists can stay sane in an authoritarian state. At Dendy, Friday, November 19. Book at strongerdocs.com