Artsday / ‘Aladdin Jr’ to weave theatre magic

By
Helen Musa
-
Vivien Murray as Aladdin and Zoe Harris as the Genie in rehearsal.

DISNEY’S “Aladdin Jr” is based on the 1992 film and the 2014 hit Broadway show. Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp. Pied Piper Productions director, Nina Stevenson says there are thrills and laughter in the story to delight all ages. Canberra College Performing Arts Centre, Launceston Street, Woden, April 9-17, various times. All details here.

PIANIST Robert Schmidli

PIANIST Robert Schmidli will play Haydn’s Sonata Hob XVI no 40 in G Major, Chopin’s Scherzo in E Major no 4 Op 54 and Debussy’s “Pour le Piano”, Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, April 7. Bookings essential here or 6232 7248.

Deborah Cheetham.

DEBORAH Cheetham, new director of the CSO’s “Australian Series” has commissioned a new work from composer Moya Henderson, dedicated to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to be heard in “Sharing the Sky” Atrium, National Museum of Australia, 6.15pm for 6.30pm, Thursday, April 8, Book here.

CANBERRA Jung Society presents Shauna Winram, who is currently completing a PhD in philosophy at the ANU, with a focus on consciousness and psychosis, speaking on the topic, “How is Consciousness Structured?”. MacKillop Conference Centre, 50 Archibald St, Lyneham, 7.30pm, Friday, April 9 and online here. Inquiries to 0406 375 670.

Snez.

SINGER/songwriter/storyteller Snez from the mid-north coast of NSW is touring her new album “Fisher on the Sea”, accompanied by her six-year-old, Ellie. She plays solo acoustic guitar, vocals, bouzouki and bodhran, featuring stories of her parents’ homeland, Macedonia. The Front Gallery, 1 Wattle Place, Lyneham, 6pm-9pm, Friday, April 9, book here.

Sarah Annand, “NGA Series 1”, 2020, digital inkjet print.

PHOTOACCESS opens three new exhibitions this week: “Building Blocks” by Sarah Annand, “Super Sport Sunday” by Thomas Lord and “Altering the Edges” by Ellen Dahl. Each of these three solo shows engages with the idea of landscape, exploring questions of the meaning and transformation of place. Each of the artists explores the built and/or natural environment through distinctive media. PhotoAccess, 30 Manuka Circle, Griffith at 6pm Thursday, April 8. All welcome.

Inside the Old Barn, Pialligo.

AS part of the Heritage Festival, ACT Heritage Minister Rebecca Vassarotti will launch “Up Close and Natural: The Art of Nature”, an exhibition of work by the Canberra Flora and Fauna Group, in Lindy and Bob Ross’ Old Barn Gallery, 18 Beltana Road, Pialligo. The show runs 10am-4pm, April 8-11 and April 15-18.

Nyngan High School students at “La Traviata”. Photo: Rhiannon Hopley.

OPERA Australia has partnered with The Bourne Foundation to offer year 11 and 12 students – especially those who are geographically or financially challenged – $20 tickets to see Verdi’s “La Traviata” during its current season at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour. The first school to apply was Nyngan High School, NSW. Teachers can organise attendance by a group of students or by individual students accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets are available for Tuesday, April 13, 7.30pm and Wednesday, April 14, 7.30pm. Apply here.

Eloise Kirk, “Dark Maria”, 2019. Plaster, wood, resin and collage.

AUSTRALIAN National Capital Artists have a new show, “Unthinkable Fields”, works in performance, installation, photography and painting by Katy B Plummer, Eloise Kirk, Lauren Brincat, Sarah Mosca, Clare Thackway and Lottie Consalvo. ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, April 7-25, Wednesday to Sunday, noon-5pm. Opening event 6pm, Wednesday, April 7, all welcome.

