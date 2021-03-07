Artsday / Anton’s right into the akkordeon

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AKKORDEON player Anton Wurzer will perform a program of his own compositions, including samba, jazz, modern vogue tango and several waltzes. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm, Wednesday, March 10. Book here or 6232 7248.

THE next “First Seen Work-in-Progress” showing by The Street Theatre will be “People Inside Me,” a narrative by playwright Katie Pollock centred on Lauren coming to terms with a troubled past and an uncertain future. Live streamed showing, 5pm, Friday, March 11, with actors Kate Blackhurst, Joel Horwood, Ylaria Rogers, director Tracy Bourne and dramaturg: Rebecca Clode. Book here.

NANCY Sever Gallery has moved from Gorman Arts Centre, which is about to undergo renovations, to a co-location with the City Walk Gallery. First up is an exhibition by three generations of a family of Gija artists from the Warmun Arts Centre in WA, Betty, Sade and Charlene Carrington, known for their distinctive graphic depictions of the landscape. At 131 City Walk, March 10-April 11.

“ICONS and Contemporary Art” is an exhibition by Belgrade-born artist/iconographer Michael Galovic showing a rare collection of traditional icons, religious art, replicas of Renaissance art, selected work on Uluru and work from the past 30 years on the theme of Icarus. At the chapel of the Australian Centre for Christianity & Culture, 15 Blackall Street, Barton, March 12-21.

“ACTING for the Fun Of It” courses with Peter Wilkins start on Tuesday, March 16, 7pm-9pm, at the Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning with the introductory course, “Acting Techniques”. No experience is necessary. More from peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or 0408 034373.

“THE Precious Few: Threatened Species of Canberra”, curated by Ceilidh Dalton and includes works by Zali Odlum, Bonnie Koopmans, Cheryl Hodges, Christine Pearson, Rachael Robb, Joan McKay, Emily Birks, Fenja Theden-Ringl, who look at threatened species list for the ACT. At Strathnairn Homestead, Holt, March 11-April 4.

“THE art of the story circle” is an exhibition showcasing more than 100 stories from across the Canberra community, examining issues such as mental illness, homelessness and proud personal achievements made by everyday Canberrans. At ACT Heritage Library, 255 Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick, until April 30.

THE Australian Haydn Ensemble presents three string quartets recalling musical dedications to the Prussian King Friedrich Wilhelm II. Haydn’s String Quartet Op. 50 No. 1 in B flat major (Prussian Quartets) Pleyel’s String Quartet in G minor Ben. 339 (Prussian Quartets) and Mozart’s String Quartet No. 23 K. 590 in F major (Third Prussian). At Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 7pm, Thursday March 11. Book here or 1800 334388.

GRAINGER Gallery is launching two solo exhibitions this week: “Love Bomb”, by Sydney painter Catherine Cassidy, and “Superimposed”, by sculptor Sian Watson. At Bldg 3.3, 1 Dairy Rd, Fyshwick, March 11-March 28.