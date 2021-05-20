Artsday / Collective showcases vibrant Latin jazz

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Fringe of Squaredom is a band presenting jazz in its many forms. Founded by Rachael Thoms and Tom Fell, it’s a collective of the region’s musicians who will present four showcase concerts at Tuggeranong Arts Centre. First up is the vibrancy of “Latin Nights: Jazz from Brazil and Beyond” where they’re joined by conga player Sinuhe Pacheco. Sunday, May 23, 4pm-6pm, book here.

CAPO AND Canberra Contemporary Art Space are combining to present a forum to discuss funding for the Arts, moderated by Alicia Payne, Member for Canberra and joined by Tony Burke, Shadow Minister for the Arts. CCAS, Parkes, 4pm, Sunday, May 23. Free but registrations essential here.

AS part of the Jugiong Writers Festival this weekend, May 22-23, Canberra poet Andrew Galan will perform in Memorial Park by the windmill at 12pm. Winners of the festival’s poetry prize will be announced after the event. Details here.

ART Song Canberra’s next concert, “Fairy Tales from Home”, will feature soprano Susannah Lawergren and Maciej Pawela on piano. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm and 4.15pm, Sunday, May 23. Book here.

CHRIS Slotemaker de Bruine’s colourful exhibition at Kyeema Gallery in Capital Wines, Hall, winds up this Monday, May 24. “The paintings are colourful as was the Floriade that I designed and managed in 1986, but flowers do not form part of my pallet this time,” the artist says.

QUANTUM Leap Ensemble’s latest dance work is looking at revolution. “REBEL: Then.Now.When?”, is at The Playhouse, May 20-22. Book here or 6275 2700.

ENSEMBLE Offspring, joined by leading guitarists Andrew Blanch and Vladimir Gorbach, revisits classics from the 1990s alongside five new commissions reflecting on the cultural, climate and political situations Australia finds itself in today, and two older Australian works by Sculthorpe and Westlake. National Film and Sound Archive, Arc Cinema, 6-7pm, Friday, May 21, book here.

NEW exhibitions at M16 Artspace, Griffith, from noon, Friday, May 21, are “Connections” by Canberra PhotoConnect, “Illuminations” by Felicity Green and Colin Grant, “In Plight” by Sally Mumford, “Scratch the Surface” by The Tin Shed Art Group, and in Chutespace, “Rocks Within” by Graham Bird. Wednesday to Sunday, 12-5pm, until June 6.

THIS year’s first show for Canberra Youth Theatre is “Little Girls Alone in the Woods”. Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, until May 22. Book here or 6275 2700. Suitable for ages 13 and up.

SAMMY Hawker is a Canberra artist who looks at Yuin country, Ngarigo country and Ngunnawal country in an exhibition in the Mixing Room Gallery at Thor’s Hammer, Fyshwick, 6-8pm, Friday, May 21, book here.

ROB Snarski returns to Canberra to launch his new album “Song Gifts” and is doubling up with Peter Milton Walsh, who is launching The Apartments’ new album “In and Out of The Light”. Polish White Eagle Club, Turner, 7.30-9.30pm, Saturday, May 22, book here.

“THE Sentimental Bloke” was adapted from CJ Dennis’ 1915 verse novel by legendary director Raymond Longford and superstar Lottie Lyell. A huge box-office hit with audiences in 1919–20, it’s one of the few silent-era Australian films to have survived in its entirety. The NFSA will present the restored title complete with pre-recorded score and composer Paul Mac on stage afterwards for a Q&A. Arc Cinema, 2pm, Saturday, May 22, book here.

KAMBRI at ANU is hosting soprano soloist Sarah Mann, and ANU’s School of Music pianist Ella Luhtasaari, for “Opera Shots!”, micro-concerts every Friday until May 28. Next concert, at the front of Badger & Co., is at 3.30pm, this Friday, May 22. Free, details here.